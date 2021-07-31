Tokyo Olympics: Lady Gaga finds her doppelganger in Jordanian taekwondoka Julyana Al-Sadeq

Meanwhile on work front, Lady Gaga will next be seen in the upcoming film 'House of Gucci'.

Following months of speculation, MGM finally dropped the much-anticipated trailer wherein Gaga and Adam Driver as Mr and Mrs Gucci. A series of character posters were also released before the trailer launch.

The film, directed by Ridley Scott, details the assassination of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci, and the downfall of the Gucci family fashion dynasty.

Gaga portrays socialite Patrizia Reggiani, Maurizio's ex-wife who was tried and convicted of orchestrating his murder after he left her for a younger woman. She served 18 years in prison, where she gained the nickname Black Widow, before being released in 2016. Salma Hayek will play Pina Auriemma, who was a clairvoyant friend of Reggiani.

The trailer of the film offered all the glitz and glamour you'd expect from the Italian fashion house in the '90s, complete with the couple's lavish wedding, opulent lifestyle and something more sinister, a murder. Gucci fashion shows and wild nights at the disco are also part of the drama leading up to the murder.

'House of Gucci' written by Roberto Bentivegna, is based on Sara Gay Forden's novel 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed'. The star-studded cast also includes Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons. MGM, Bron Creative and Scott Free Productions have produced the film.

Filmed in Europe, 'House of Gucci' marks Gaga's first film since 'A Star Is Born', which earned her Oscar and Golden Globe nominations. The film is slated to be released in the US on November 24 by United Artists Releasing.

