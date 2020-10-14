Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield to join Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 3'?

While Spidey fans are going gaga over the viral fan edits featuring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, the dream team might come together for 'Spider-Man 3'.
Yes you heard that right!
If reports are anything to go by, Maguire and Garfield have reportedly signed a deal and will be re-uniting, alongside Tom Holland for Kevin Feige's upcoming flick. According to a report by FandomWire, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on to reprise their respective Spider-Man roles next to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.
Although the official announcement is still awaited, the leak has already left fans in a frenzy.
Reacting to the news, a Twitter user wrote: "I want it to be true but entertain it could be fiction. People say Tobey and Andrew are past their prime to play Spider-Man but I'd say they've aged with their roles. Who wouldn't want to hear "And for the last 18/21 years I've been the one and only Spider-Man."
Another commented, "Spiderman Fans who just want to see Tobey Maguire in Spiderman costume."
Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx is also in final talks to reprise his role as Electro in the upcoming film.
If finalised, the actor will join Tom Holland, who will reprise his role of Spider-Man from previously two movies -- 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Foxx played the supervillain character in 2014's "The Amazing Spider-Man 2", when actor Andrew Garfield was essaying the role of the iconic webslinger. Garfield, who made his debut with 2012's "The Amazing Spider-Man", was later replaced by Holland after Sony Pictures struck a deal with Marvel Studios to share the character.
Holland first played Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" and later appeared in several "Avengers" movies.
"Spider-Man 3", being directed by Jon Watts, will also mark the return of Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori. The movie, which has a release date of December 17, 2021, will be produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.
