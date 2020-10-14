Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield to join Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man 3'?

While Spidey fans are going gaga over the viral fan edits featuring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, the dream team might come together for 'Spider-Man 3'.

Yes you heard that right!

If reports are anything to go by, Maguire and Garfield have reportedly signed a deal and will be re-uniting, alongside Tom Holland for Kevin Feige's upcoming flick. According to a report by FandomWire, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have signed on to reprise their respective Spider-Man roles next to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

Although the official announcement is still awaited, the leak has already left fans in a frenzy.

Reacting to the news, a Twitter user wrote: "I want it to be true but entertain it could be fiction. People say Tobey and Andrew are past their prime to play Spider-Man but I'd say they've aged with their roles. Who wouldn't want to hear "And for the last 18/21 years I've been the one and only Spider-Man."

Another commented, "Spiderman Fans who just want to see Tobey Maguire in Spiderman costume."