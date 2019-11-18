'Tired of Lauv songs'? Singer will return to India to perform in June 2020

American singer-songwriter Lauv will be back in India for a multi-city tour in June next year. The singer will start his "How I'm feeling World Tour -- Summer Tour of Asia, 2020" from India.

"So excited for all the new music and the new show for the 'How I'm Feeling Tour'... It's gonna be the biggest piece of me there ever was," said Lauv, who performed in Mumbai in May this year.