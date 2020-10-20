'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin comes out as bisexual

Baskin added that growing up, she was "always very male-oriented in the things I did," explaining that she felt she was "probably born into the wrong body" because she was such a "tomboy." She continues to add, "I never had any mothering instincts or anything. I never played with dolls. And so, I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn't quite put my finger on." On being asked if her 'Tiger King' co-star and now-imprisoned rival Joe Exotic was a good representative of the queer community, Baskin said, "I think he's an embarrassment to the human community." "It's not a matter of what your sexuality is, this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life." As reported by Page Six, Baskin was eliminated from 'DWTS' in September during its 'Disney Night' episode after a 'Lion King'-inspired routine with Pasha Pashkov.

Exotic is still serving out his 22-year-old sentence for attempting to have Baskin killed; last month, he sent President Donald Trump a 257-page petition to be pardoned for the crime.