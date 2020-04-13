This is brand new information! 'Friends' cast have secretly recorded a 90-minute special for their reunion

Los Angeles: The cast of "Friends" had confirmed that they were reuniting for a special but plans were delayed due to coronavirus. Now they have secretly recorded a 90-minute special.

Actress Courteney Cox and director Ben Winston filmed a "mock rehearsal" over live video app Zoom, reports thesun.co.uk.

"As soon as filming was cancelled, everyone started panicking as it took so long to get their schedules to align, there was a deep fear it may take a year or even longer to get them all back together again," said a source.

"Courtney immediately set up a Zoom meeting for them and they all logged on to discuss ideas - brain-storming and bringing in the producers for a session which they called a mock rehearsal and chatted for almost two hours.

"They've been having daily meetings and Jen (Aniston) - who has the busiest schedule of the six - has assured them she'll do whatever she can to ensure they don't have to wait months to get the reunion filmed.