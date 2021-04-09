'They tried to bribe me': Charlyne Yi accuses James Franco of being 'sexual predator', calls Seth Rogen an 'enabler'

American actress Charlyne Yi has said that she tried quit 'The Disaster Artist' over allegations levelled on actor James Franco during the #MeeToo movement and said that Seth Rogen had tried to 'bribe' her.

The 'Knocked Up' actress on Thursday shared a detailed Instagram post and accused James of being a sexual predator, who has a 'long history of preying on children.' In the post, she called out Seth Rogen for being an 'enabler'.

"When I tried to break legal contract & quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role. I cried and told them that that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn’t feel safe working with a f***ing sexual predator. They minimized & said Franco being a predator was so last year and that he changed… when I literally heard of him abusing new women that week," she wrote.

Charlyne further added, "Predators will perform empathy, gaslight, & say they will do better — all in order to protect themselves and continue to harm others. Enablers are just as toxic and are abusers too. Disgusted by white men choosing power over protecting children and women from predators. Educate, organize, and dismantle corruption in your circles and in the law."