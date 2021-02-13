'They can’t cancel us': 'The Mandalorian' star Gina Carano hits back after being fired for 'Holocaust' post

Actress Gina Carano has been fired from the hit show, ‘The Mandalorian’, following a social media post implying that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.

The 38-year-old said in a statement on Friday that she will be teaming up with The Daily Wire, owned by Ben Shapiro, to develop and produce a movie project.

In a statement to the website, Carano said, "I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them."

Carano has also been dropped by her talent agency UTA.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano started trending following her Instagram post.

This came after the actor shared a few posts on her Instagram stories Tuesday night, including one that compared the present divided political climate to Nazi Germany.

She wrote, "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors...even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views."

In another post, Carano shared a picture which featured a person wearing multiple cloth masks with the caption, "Meanwhile in California..."

The post has since been deleted, but screenshots were widely shared by users on social media.

Carano played former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune in ‘The Mandalorian’.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement.

This is not the first time Carano has been the focus of social media ire for her political comments. In November, she tweeted to mock mask-wearing amid the Covid pandemic.

"They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw," said a source, on the Lucasfilm decision.