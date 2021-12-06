'They are very much a couple': Khloe Kardashian shuts down rumours of Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott split

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has put rumours about make-up mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott (II)'s split to rest.

Khloe confirmed that her younger sister and the rapper are a couple despite W Magazine's claims, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Wow i don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple," Khloe wrote on her Instagram.

Her response came after the article leaked on Sunday, December 5 and stated that they're "not actually a couple."

Many social media users also reacted to Khloe's comment. One wrote: "She worried about the wrong things .. girl about to be a whole step mom and she worried about her sister's problems."

Another threw a shade at her saying: "Like her and Trick Thompson?"

As for the leaked piece, the author of the article wrote that Kylie and Travis, who are expecting their second child together, aren't actually together.

"Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together -- their daughter, Stormi, is 3 -- they are not a couple, and haven't been in two years. They're the modern family!" the author reportedly stated.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:55 PM IST