The world needs more superheroes: Chadwick Boseman honoured at MTV Video Music Awards 2020

The 2020 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards paid tributes to "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away after a four year-long secret battle with colon cancer.

Boseman, who catapulted to international stardom and acclaim as T'Challa of fictitious African country Wakanda aka superhero Black Panther in the MCU films such as "Captain America: Civil War", "Black Panther", "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame", died at his residence here on Friday in the presence of his wife and family. He was 43.

The actor, also known for essaying historical black icons like baseball star Jackie Robinson in "42", singer-songwriter James Brown in "Get on Up" and the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall", received a one-minute video tribute at the awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Before the clip was played, host Keke Palmer announced that the show would be dedicated to Boseman, "a true hero".

"Before we get into the music tonight, we need to take the time to talk about the devastating loss of Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose talent and passion were a true inspiration to all the fans he touched, and everyone he encountered. We dedicate this show to a man whose spirit touched so many... His impact lives forever," Palmer said.

A title card reading, "The world needs more superheroes" appeared at the beginning of the segment, which was followed by a video of Boseman accepting the best hero award at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.