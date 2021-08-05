The Weeknd's new music video for 'Take My Breath' pulled from IMAX screenings over epilepsy concerns

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd might have hoped to surprise his fans with a big-screen release of his new music video for 'Take My Breath', but safety concerns for viewers with epilepsy got the project pulled.

The Grammy-award-winning singer has been teasing his new song without an official release date for the last week.

The song 'Take My Breath'-- which has been previewed in an Olympics ad and on social media this week, was scheduled to air in Imax theatres before 'Suicide Squad' this week but has been pulled by IMAX on the belief that the light and strobe effects in the video have the potential to be dangerous to those watching with epilepsy and who might be prone to seizures.