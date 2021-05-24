The Weeknd, BTS, Bad Bunny win big at Billboard Music Awards; check complete winners list

Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd won big at the Billboard Music Awards that took place at Los Angeles, Sunday night. He won a total of 10 awards from 16 nominations.

While the Korean boy band sensation BTS won all categories nominated for and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny also won multiple awards.

Rapper Drake was named the artist of the decade. He accepted the award with his 3-year-old son. Singer-songwriter Pink received the Icon Award and was joined onstage by her 9-year-old daughter.

The Weeknd was awarded as the top male artist, top radio songs artist, top R&B artist and top R&B male artist. His album, "After Hours" was named top R&B album and his single "Blinding Lights" as titled as the top radio song and top R&B song.

He also performed his song "Save Your Tears" in the parking lot, later in the show.