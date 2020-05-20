'The Voice' coach Nick Jonas drops ‘Until We Meet Again’ and Priyanka Chopra’s special cameo is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most-loved celebrity couples around the globe and often make headlines for their public display of affection. Whether it's raising heat in a music album or posting loved up pictures, NickYanka never fail to leave fans gushing over their chemistry. On Wednesday, 'The Voice' coach Nick Jonas dropped his latest track 'Until We Meet Again' and his wife Priyanka has a special cameo in the end of the video.

On the finale of the music reality show 'The Voice', Nick Jonas released a single titled 'Until We Meet Again'. Before dropping the track's video, Nick had teased his fans saying, "Wrote a new song called #UntilWeMeetAgain to perform on tonight’s #TheVoiceFinale and it’s out now! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to @FeedingAmerica. Thank you all for an amazing first season on @nbcthevoice!!”

The song is dedicated to the frontline COVID-19 warriors - doctors, nurses and other medical workers who are working diligently amid the crisis. The beautiful video has been presumably recorded by his wife Priyanka Chopra, at the singer's California residence. In the end of the video, Nick is seen flipping the camera towards his ladylove. He's then seen showering the actress with kisses on her cheeks.

Check out the video here: