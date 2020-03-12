The show must go on: Amid coronavirus scare, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon shoot talk shows without audience

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Fallon have decided to shoot the upcoming episodes of their shows, without an audience.
On Wednesday, Ellen took to Twitter and apologised to her fans. The tweet reads: “I have some news. For now, I’ll be shooting my show with no studio audience. To everyone who was looking forward to coming, I’m so sorry. But I’m doing this for the health of my fans, my staff & my crew. (It has nothing to do with a warrant for my arrest in the state of Florida.)”
Jimmy Fallon's show will also be shot without a live audience. The CBS released a statement after the New York City officials' guidelines were published. The statement read, "For the past several weeks, The Late Show producers have consulted daily to share information with other New York-based late-night shows, who will also be moving forward without an audience.”
Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards are the latest addition to the list of Hollywood events postponed due to the global coronavirus crisis.
In a statement issued by Nickelodeon on Wednesday (local time), "The Kids' Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority. We will have further information about a new date in the future," reported The Hollywood Reporter.
Set to take place at the Forum in Inglewood, California, the awards show was set to be hosted by Grammy winner Chance the Rapper.
The cancellation of the awards show follows a list of cancellation or postponement of events including E3, Coachella, SXSW, MIPTV and more. Many companies have allowed their staffers to work from home or limited face-to-face business meetings and unnecessary travel.
Inputs from ANI.
