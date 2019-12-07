The one where fans can't keep calm: Fans threaten to leave Netflix post announcement about removal of F.R.I.E.N.DS in 2020

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is one of the oldest yet the most loved shows by all the generations. However, Netflix has decided to remove the sit-com from the OTT platform and fans cannot keep calm!
In July this year, Netflix US took to its Twitter account and revealed the shocking news that the show will stop streaming in the platform at the beginning of 2020. They said "The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang."
While the show might leave Netflix from January 1, fans have already started threatning the owners that they will cancel their subscription if the streaming site removes the show.
One of the users said "i cant wait to cancel my netflix subscription when they take friends off on jan 1st."
Some of them reacted with hilarious GIFs featuring dialogs and characters from the show.
Check out all the tweets here:
While the show will still stream on Comedy Central, fans love to binge-watch the sit-com wthout any interruption for the 100th time and we hope Netflix understands their feelings!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)