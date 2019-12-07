The one where fans can't keep calm: Fans threaten to leave Netflix post announcement about removal of F.R.I.E.N.DS in 2020

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is one of the oldest yet the most loved shows by all the generations. However, Netflix has decided to remove the sit-com from the OTT platform and fans cannot keep calm!

In July this year, Netflix US took to its Twitter account and revealed the shocking news that the show will stop streaming in the platform at the beginning of 2020. They said "The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang."