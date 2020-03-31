The Office' Reunion! John Krasinski, Steve Carell reunite for show's 15th anniversary

Washington D.C.: Stars from the popular comdey series 'The Office', John Krasinski and Steve Carell reunited virtually over video chat amid the coronavirus pandemic to celebrate the show's 15th anniversary.

On Sunday, in a segment on Krasinski's YouTube show 'Some Good News' the two reminisced about some of their favorite scenes, iconic jokes and moments from the workplace mockumentary series.

The hugely-popular comedy debuted on NBC in March 2005 and ran for nine seasons before ending in 2013.

Recalling how he'd been a 23-year-old waiter when they shot the pilot, Krasinski said: "So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called 'The Office' and it turned 15 years old this week."