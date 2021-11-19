'The Office' actor John Krasinski reveals he refused to do THIS scene where ‘Jim cheats on Pam’

American actor John Krasinski, who rose to fame with the comedy series ‘The Office’ as Jim, is one of the most lovable characters on the show, given his chemistry with co-star Jenna Fisher (Pam).

The duo who fall in the love over the series, and eventually get married with two kids after a rollercoaster ride may have had a different fate if John wouldn’t have put his foot down to not do a particular scene.

According to a report by New York Post, John wrote about the scene from season 8 during an entry for a new book about the series titled “Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office.”

Apparently, the makers of the show wanted to add a scene in the episode 'After Hours' where Jim makes out with Pam’s maternity leave replacement Cathy after they find themselves in a hotel room in Florida.

“That’s the only time I remember putting my foot down...I remember saying things that I never thought I’d say before, like, ‘I’m not going to shoot it," wrote John.

He further stated, “My feeling is there is a threshold with which you can push our audience. They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them. But there’s a moment where if you push them too far, they’ll never come back. And I think that if you show Jim cheating, they’ll never come back.”

The scene was later changed to Jim calling Dwight (Rainn Wilson) to save the day.

Back in May 2020, 'The Office' cast reunited virtually to surprise a newly married couple Susan and John.

Recreating the show's spontaneous wedding entrance individually from their respective homes, the group danced to "Forever" by Chris Brown.

Just like the memorable dance sequence from season 6 when Jim (Krasinski) and Pam (Fischer) were getting married.

'The Office' aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013, spanning a total of nine seasons.

