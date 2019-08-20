'The Morning Show' trailer: Jennifer Aniston returns with an intriguing newsroom battle

Washington D.C.: The trailer of 'The Morning Show', featuring Oscar-winning actor Reese Witherspoon, and Emmy Award winners Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, is finally here.

Apple released the trailer of the show, which will appear on the tech giant's Apple TV+, the new streaming platform from the makers of iPhone. Apple TV shared the intriguing trailer on its official YouTube handle.

The recently released trailer has it all from Aniston and Witherspoon's facing off to Carell's breakdown.

In the trailer, Aniston's character declares it's going to be a "new era" at the morning talk show. An anchor on the show-within-the-show, she addresses her audience alone at the news desk, bringing them "sad and upsetting news" about her co-host, played by Carell, who she says was fired after allegations were made against him.

But his character isn't the only one whose life is upended by this change, as Aniston's character is declared to have passed her "sell-by date." Enter Witherspoon as a field reporter who claims she doesn't fit "any mold," and that show-within-a-show is going to have a new power dynamic.

All three journalists are at different points in their careers: Aniston plays an aging morning anchor, Witherspoon is a reporter who is losing sight of her identity, and Carell is facing the consequences of sexual harassment allegations. Their jobs take centre stage in the series, but the show will also focus on the changing landscape of morning broadcast news.