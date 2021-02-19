'The marriage is over': Kanye West 'anxious and sad' after divorce from Kim Kardashian

Washington [US]: As rumours of divorce have been bubbling up over the last several weeks, hip-hop star Kanye West is reportedly not doing well after the split from his wife and 'KUWTK' reality star Kim Kardashian.

According to People, the two stars have been making headlines since the news of their split has emerged in January and Kanye West is not doing well after the news.

A source close to the star told, "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim." "She has defended him privately to her family. She has stood beside him at a time where few wives would have done that," the source added.

While fans of the stars are hoping for patch-up news for the pair, the source confirmed, "there is very little hope of reconciliation between the two".

"It would have to be a miracle," admitted the insider.

Regarding the new family dynamic, a second source shared some insight on the living arrangement, revealing Kanye moved out of the home that he and Kim shared during their relationship.

People reported that Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to his children anytime he wants. "She has never threatened to keep him from the kids. She only requires that he is not going to damage them. Kanye can FaceTime the kids anytime he wants. He hasn't been great about that, but everyone is encouraging him to do it," told a source close to the pair.

The duo are parents to four children: 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago, and 1-year-old son Psalm. Kanye and Kim are heading for a divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

The SKIMS creator is hoping to reach a settlement prior to filing officially with the courts so that she and Kanye can work out their finances and how to split up their properties.

The famous American reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' will highlight the marriage problems of Kim and Kanye in the final episodes.