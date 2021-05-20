'The love of my life': Rapper A$AP Rocky confirms dating Rihanna

Singer Rihanna sparked off dating rumours with rapper A$AP Rocky earlier this year. Now, it has been learned that the news is indeed true given that the latter has addressed the RnB icon as "The love of my life" and "My lady".

In an interview with GQ Magazine, Rocky said, "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One."

Suggesting that his new song "All Smiles" features glimpses of Riri, he added, "I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It’s just a different point of view."

Earlier this year, rumours started that Rihanna had rebounded from her long-term relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel with A$AP Rocky.

But sources had said that Rihanna was single. "She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something. She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him."

They added: "They have a long history and she's just having fun."

They had collaborated for Rihanna's 2012 song "Cockiness (Love It)". A year later, they toured together and she also served as A$AP's muse in his "Fashion Killa" music video.

Last December in London when they walked the red carpet together at 'The Fashion Awards', speculations about a possible romance were fuelled.

Rihanna and Rocky were seen getting cosy at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York on January 17.

The singer is yet to give a label to her relationship with the rapper.

The “Disturbia” singer made waves in India on two separate occasions. 1 – tweeting about the ongoing farmers’ protests and 2 – wearing a Lord Ganesha pendant in a topless picture.