The Irishman Final Trailer: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are impressive in Scorsese’s epic saga

It was recently announced that Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese has reunited with Academy Award winners Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci for gangster drama The Irishman. The film released in limited theatres in the US. The film will be released globally on Netflix on November 27, with an expanded theatrical release in the U.S. and international markets.
The final trailer was unveiled this evening which showcases CGI aging technology as we see young De Niro, Sheeran meeting Bufalino, the first phone conversation of Sheeran with Jimmy Hoffa. He says, “Whatever you need me to do, I’m available.”
In the nursing home, an old Sheeran is grilled by the cops who say, “It’s over. They’re all gone, Frank. It’s time to say what happened.”
Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler, and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries, and connections to mainstream politics.
