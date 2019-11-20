The Irishman Final Trailer: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci are impressive in Scorsese’s epic saga

It was recently announced that Academy Award winner Martin Scorsese has reunited with Academy Award winners Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci for gangster drama The Irishman. The film released in limited theatres in the US. The film will be released globally on Netflix on November 27, with an expanded theatrical release in the U.S. and international markets.

The final trailer was unveiled this evening which showcases CGI aging technology as we see young De Niro, Sheeran meeting Bufalino, the first phone conversation of Sheeran with Jimmy Hoffa. He says, “Whatever you need me to do, I’m available.”