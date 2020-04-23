‘The Hunger Games’ prequel in works; will focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18

Lionsgate is planning a prequel film to its hit dystopian franchise "The Hunger Games". The film will be based on a new book by author Suzzane Collins, whose three "Hunger Games" novels were adapted by the studio into four-part film series starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Titled "The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes", the book is set in the same universe. It will release on May 19, reported Deadline. Francis Lawrence, who helmed three movies in the franchise, will direct the prequel with Collins penning the film treatment. Michael Arndt, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "Little Miss Sunshine", will adapt the screenplay.

The prequel movie will focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem.