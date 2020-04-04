'The Flash' actor Logan Williams dies at 16

Budding star Logan Williams, who essayed the role of young Barry Allen on CW's 'The Flash' died at 16. While the reason behind his sudden death hasn't been revealed yet, his family is in deep sorrow over their loss. However, they have refrained from grieving together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and have maintained social distancing.
Logan's co-star Grant Gustin took to Instagram and paid condolence to the actor. “Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly."
“I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them.”
“Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.” he wrote.
Also, John Wesley Shipp who played the role of his father in the early 1990s adaptation of 'The Flash' tweeted, “He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”
Born in Vancouver, Canada, Williams gave his first audition at the age of 10. He also appeared in other shows such as 'Supernatural' and 'The Whispers'.
