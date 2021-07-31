'The Crown' Season 5: Netflix reveals first photo of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix recently released the first look image of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth season of 'The Crown'. Staunton has taken over the role from Olivia Colman who herself replaced Claire Foy.

According to Deadline, production for the Left Bank Pictures' lavish royal drama got underway in the UK this month, with a completely new cast stepping into the shoes of Britain's most famous family.

Not long after the shoot commenced, the official Twitter handle of 'The Crown', shared an early glimpse of Staunton as the new Queen Elizabeth II.

In the image, Staunton sported a printed yellow dress, paired along with a necklace of pearls and a look of disdain pointed towards an unseen person outside the frame.