'The Crown’ season 4 teaser introduces Princess Diana; watch video

Washington [US]: Netflix on Tuesday (local time) dropped the teaser for the much-anticipated fourth season of its royal drama 'The Crown'. It featured a spine-chilling soundtrack more suited to a dark psychological thriller that offers a deep sense that all is not well with The Windsors.

As the teaser started, the narrator says, "Here is the stuff of which fairy tales are made. A prince and princess on their wedding day. But fairy tales usually end at this point with the simple phrase, 'They lived happily ever after.'" The Princes and Princess are Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) and Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin).

In the clip, the soon-to-be Princess of Wales introduced for the first time. She has been shown as a lively young girl with a beaming smile and a somewhat un-royal wardrobe. While the trailer offers no visual clues as to how the fairy tale ends for the two, the rather impressive tones leave no doubt that it will be a central storyline for the series.