'The Conjuring 3' official title, release date, and plot details revealed

After four years, the Conjuring franchise is all set to roll out its third instalment next year. While the previous instalments have increased expectations, this one is also based on a true story. Overall it is the seventh film in the Conjuring Universe which comprises of Annabelle and The Nun series.

Unlike James Wan, the director’s hat, this time will be donned by Michael Chaves. Wan took to his Instagram account and shared the official title and release date of the film. He wrote, “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The next chapter of Ed and Lorraine with Patrick and Vera back! Based/Inspired by another one of their cases. Directed by @michaelchaves.

Christened as ‘The Conjuring 3 The Devil Made Me Do It’, the film will release in September 2020. Actors Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren.