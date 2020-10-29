‘The Conjuring 3’ first look revealed; makers share plot details, true story, and more

‘The Conjuring’ franchise is all set to roll out its third instalment for the OG horror film.

While the previous instalments have increased expectations, this one is also based on a true story.

Unlike James Wan, the director’s hat, this time will be donned by Michael Chaves.

Earlier, Wan took to his Instagram account and shared the official title and release date of the film. He wrote, “’The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'. The next chapter of Ed and Lorraine with Patrick and Vera back! Based/Inspired by another one of their cases."