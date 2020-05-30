The Boys on Amazon Prime: Release date, cast and everything you need to know about the second season of the superhero show

Prime original The Boys is set to return with a second season, confirmed Amazon.

The first season aired in July 2019. Based on the comic book series of the same name, it follows the team of vigilantes as they fight back against super powered individuals who abuse their abilities. The first season consisted of eight episodes.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season of The Boys:

Release Date:

While the first season released on July 26, 2019, the second season is slated to release this summer on the same date as show makers had said that season two will be released after one year of the previous season.

Cast:

Season two will have the same cast with possible inclusion of new faces. The cast includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Karen Fukuhara as The Female, and Tomer Kapon as Frenchie.

Plot:

The second season of The Boys picks up right after the events of season one in which Hughie, Frenchie, The Female and Mother's Milk escaped only to find themselves on the FBI hit list.

Teaser:

Watch the official teaser for The Boys Season 2 below: