'The Batman' director Matt Reeves reveals first look of the new 'Batmobile'

'The Batman' fans are treated with a surprise! Director Matt Reeves on Thursday revealed the first look of the new Batmobile from the upcoming superhero film 'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson.

The 53-year-old director shared three pictures giving a clear cut look of the Batmobile from different angles on Twitter.

Reeves shared the picture along with a much minimal caption, #TheBatman.

In the three shared images, the vehicle appeared to be at the utmost enhanced version having an exposed engine. Some elements had been added to bring that extra oomph to the vehicle.

It is also noted that not just is the first look of the Batmobile is revealed, but can also be seen as the first official showcase of Robert Pattinson, the lead of the film, sported in full Batsuit.