'That's proper naughty': Elizabeth Hurley raises desi brows with sheer dress in Rajasthan

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Hurley isn’t new to making waves in India. From her royal Indian wedding to Arun Nayar to attending the recent marriage reception of Raj Kapoor’s grandson Armaan Jain, Hurley is undeniably a desi favourite.
Liz was recently spotted at the grand birthday celebrations of Arvind Dubash in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Arvind is the industrialist husband of executive director and chief brand officer at the Godrej Group, Tanya Arvind Dubash.
The theme for the night was Le Bal Oriental, and Hurley left little to the imagination with her gorgeous sheer outfit accessorised with a tiara. She shared picture on her Instagram account and wrote, “A magical weekend with old friends in Jaiselmer. It may take some time to recover 🙄 Thank you to @tanyadubash and @arvinddubash for being the best hosts 😘😘😘#lebaloriental”
Fans were mesmerized with the 54-year-old’s avatar. One wrote ‘That’s proper naughty’, while another commented ‘I have fallen under your spell.’
Besides Hurley, B-town celebs also graced the occasion. Among those who stunned at the stylish affair were Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Chunkey Pandey, Shweta Bachchan and Malaika Arora among others.
