'That’s not the way you drink': Kendall Jenner's Mexican tequila ad accused of cultural appropriation

American TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner came under fire for her latest advertisement. The 25-year-old has been accused of cultural appropriation over her tequila brand campaign.

In the pictures shared by Jenner, feature her promoting the beverage at an agave farm in Jalisco, Mexico, where it is being produced.

She captioned it as, "what an incredible experience i have had thus far, learning about this beautiful place, it’s beautiful culture, and the beautiful people! @drink818 has launched in California... we will be rolling out to the rest of the US all summer long, keep a look out!!!"