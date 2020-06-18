'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson charged for allegedly raping three women in early 2000s

"That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors have said.

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson.

The charges were filed on Tuesday and an arrest warrant was issued, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Masterson, 44, was arrested late Wednesday morning, jail records showed. He was released a few hours later after posting bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 18, reported AP.

Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

However, AP reported that Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau said his client is innocent, and “we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.” Masterson denied the allegations in a statement when they investigation was made public in 2017.

If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.