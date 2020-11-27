Thanksgiving 2020: 'Friends' star Courteney Cox recreates 'turkey head dance'

Washington [US]: American actor Courteney Cox celebrated her Thanksgiving by recreating an iconic 'Friends' moment featuring the 'Turkey head dance' and extended greetings on the special occasion.

The 56-year-old star took to Instagram on Thursday (local time) and shared a hilarious video in which she jokingly addressed being at the centre of a GIF that goes viral every year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a scene during the 'The One With All the Thanksgivings' episode of 'Friends', Cox's character Monica Gellar famously dances with a turkey on her head. The moment seemingly resurfaces for the holiday, something Cox joked that she's tired of.