'Thanks to some bat eating, virus making greedy b******ds': Bryan Adams' racist rant over cancelled gigs

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is being trolled after he unleashed a racist rant because his live concerts are being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The popular singer used slurs such as "bat eating", "wet market animal selling" and "virus making greedy b******ds".

Adams, 60, took to Instagram and twitter to share his view. On Instagram, he shared a video of himself playing the 1983 hit track "Cuts like a knife". He spoke about the string of cancelled concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London, reports variety.com.

He captioned the clip: "'CUTS LIKE A KNIFE'. A song by me. Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the @royalalberthall, but thanks to some f*******g bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b******ds, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus."

"My message to them other than "thanks a f******g lot" is go vegan," he added.