Terry Crews wants to play King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid' live-action film

<p>Terry Crews has pitched to play King Triton, the father of mermaid Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid".</p><p>On Tuesday, Crews reposted fan art on Twitter depicting him as the legendary merman, posing with a triton, beard, and a crown.</p><p>"If y'all retweet it enough maybe it'll happen," the actor captioned, along with mermaid emojis.</p><p>The "Brooklyn Nine Nine" star also added the hashtags #TerryForTriton and #MermanLife.</p>.Melissa McCarthy may play Ursula in Disney's 'Little Mermaid' \n.<p>Previously, Crews tweeted a photoshopped image of himself superimposed over the character from the 1989 original animated film, with the caption "Ariel's Dad!" The actor's pitch comes after singer-actor Halle Bailey was cast in the title role.</p><p>Directed by Rob Marshall, "The Little Mermaid" is currently in development.</p>