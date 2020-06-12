'Terrible lack of diversity': Twitter reacts to Hollywood's 'I Take Responsibility' video

"Black people are being slaughtered in the streets, killed in their own homes. These are our brothers and sisters, our friends, our family. We are done watching them die. We are no longer bystanders. We will not be idle. Enough is enough," reads the PSA.

Addressing the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Atatiana Jefferson, celebrities are heard saying, "Going for a jog should not be a death sentence. Sleeping in your own home should not be a death sentence. Playing video games with your nephew should not be a death sentence. Shopping in a store should not be a death sentence. Business as usual should not be life-threatening."

The video 'cringe-worthy' video drew a lot of ire from netizens and the celebrities got called out for their 'performative s**t'. A user wrote, "if you take responsibility, donate... march, speak up.. how long have y’all really been letting the racist jokes slide? are you still letting your friends say the n word? this hasn’t been right since the beginning. shut up about the “i take responsibility” & actually do something."

Another wrote, " The celebs are back with the cringe in new #ITakeResponsibility video."

Here are the Twitter reactions to the video: