Tenet Trailer: Christopher Nolan is back with a bang

The first trailer of Christopher Nolan’s highly awaited film, Tenet, has arrived and we can’t wait for it. The film stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Without revealing much in the trailer, Nolan gives a glimpse into the mysterious world of Tenet featuring BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington. Nolan, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, recently said, “He’s (Washington) a massively talented actor and physically gifted,” Nolan said of the BlacKkKlansman star, who is a former professional football player. “He’s an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from — cars and helicopters. [Laughs] This guy moves.”

Tenet is being filmed across seven countries. And it will be filmed as per Nolan’s preference using IMAX and 70mm film. It will be an action-packed film. Warner Bros. will release Tenet in theaters on July 17, 2020.