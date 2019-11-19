Taylor, you need to calm down, Scooter Braun is 'frustrated' with this feud

Washington D.C: Scooter Braun is allegedly unhappy with the way his business partner Scott Borchetta has handled their ongoing public schism with Taylor Swift. "Scooter is frustrated because his name is being dragged in the mud," an insider told the outlet on Monday (local time). "He doesn't run Big Machine or have operational control of [the] company. He hasn't taken part in these negotiations," reported Fox News citing E!News.

Amidst an ongoing public fissure between Swift and her former record label, Big Machine Records, Braun has been trying to get a hold of Swift, however, the 'Bad Blood' singer allegedly hasn't been returning Braun's calls, the source further claimed to the outlet.The insider added on the continuing spat."This fight with Taylor is not something Scooter agrees with."

On Monday, Big Machine Records issued a statement that appeared to make it possible for Swift to perform her songs at the upcoming American Music Awards after Swift publicly scolded her former label, accusing the Braun-owned company of preventing her from performing her earlier hits, to which they own the master recordings, at the American Music Awards.