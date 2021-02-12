Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of 'Love Story' features unseen memories with fans; watch video

Ditching the fairytale romance along with Romeo and his white horse, the singer compiled some of her priceless throwback videos and photos with her fans. "We were both young when I first saw you," she sings with the video flashing montages of her moments with fans.

The singer also shared the news about her song on Instagram, writing, "My new version of Love Story (Taylor's Version) is out now." As per E! News, she had first debuted a clip of the track in December during a commercial for dating service Match, made by her longtime friend and actor Ryan Reynolds.

The original hit was a part of her 2008 album titled 'Fearless'. The 31-year-old singer had earlier made an announcement where she said that she will be re-recording her 2008 album 'Fearless'.

The re-recorded 'Fearless' album will include Taylor's big hits like 'You Belong to Me' and 'Fifteen', as well as six previously unreleased tracks that did not make it onto the 2008 album. The album would in total contain 26 songs, which will also include six new songs that have never been released before.

The re-recording is happening because Taylor's entire Big Machine Label Group catalogue was sold. According to the singer, it had happened without her knowledge and was sold to music manager Scooter Braun in 2019. The sold catalogue had Taylor's album from the year 2006-2014 which includes Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012) and 1989 (2014).