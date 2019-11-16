Taylor Swift surprises fans with new song 'Beautiful Ghosts' from Cats musical film

Washington D.C.: Singer Taylor Swift surprised fans with new music from the upcoming musical fantasy drama 'Cats' ahead of its release date.

On Friday at midnight, the 29-year singer released her new original song, 'Beautiful Ghosts', from the upcoming Tom Hooper directorial Tony-winning musical, reported People magazine.

The haunting melody -- which she co-wrote with the musical's legendary composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber -- speaks to a feeling of longing to be wanted and reminiscing on better memories.

In the ballad, Swift is given an opportunity to show off her impressive pipes beyond her typical country-pop style, and the star certainly delivers.