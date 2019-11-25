Taylor Swift stuns in green at 2019 American Music Awards red carpet!

Be it music or fashion, Swift is always up to the mark! From her remarkable pastel-hued purple mini dress at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to the rainbow wrap dress she chose to wear at a live ABC appearance in Nashville, the 29-year-old knows the art of grabbing eyeballs.

Apart from being honoured with the award, the 'Lover' crooner is also set to sing her old songs post her battle with her former record label, Big Machine Label Group.

Last year, Swift opened the ceremony with her single 'I Did Something Bad' and bagged four awards, becoming the most celebrated female AMAs winner with a total of 23 wins.