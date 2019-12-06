Taylor Swift releases her new song 'Christmas Tree Farm'

Washington D.C: Coming perfectly around the festive season, Taylor Swift has decided to spread some holiday cheer as she released her new Christmas song, 'Christmas Tree Farm', on Thursday.

The song is about Swift spending her Christmas in her childhood home in Reading, Pennsylvania. "In my heart is a Christmas tree farm where the people would come to dance under sparkles and lights," Swift sings in the song that honours a love that reminds her of home and the holiday memories she made there. "Just being in your arms takes me back to that little farm," she sings.

Throughout the music video, which was created from a compilation of Swift's home videos, fans can see Swift's childhood years during Christmas. The video also includes Swift as a toddler playing near the Christmas tree while her mother watches on, building a snowman, writing a letter to Santa and even being gifted a guitar at a young age.