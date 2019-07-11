Taylor Swift emerges as a highest-paid celebrity on Forbes Celebrity 100 list

<p><strong>Washington D.C.:</strong> Singer Taylor Swift has topped the Forbes' Celebrity 100 list and emerged as the highest-paid celebrity with her 2019 estimated earnings to be over USD 185 million.</p><p>This is the second time after 2016 that Swift has surpassed all the celebrities which makes her first music artist to outstrip others twice on the list, reported Variety. </p><p>Swift's 2018 'Reputation' tour became the highest-grossing tour in the US history collecting over USD 266.1 million.</p><p>Other celebrities on the list include beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner leading the list at No. 2 with estimated earnings of USD 170 million and Kanye West who stood at No.3 with earning over USD 150 million.</p><p>Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran also joined the top 5 standing at the fifth position with USD 110 million.</p><p>No celebrity from the film fraternity made it to the top 10 with Dwayne Johnson becoming the first actor to be on the list at No. 15.</p><p>Others coming in the top 20 included Roger Federer, Howard Stern (No. 12, with $93 million), J.K. Rowling (No. 13, with $92 million), Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, LeBron James, Rush Limbaugh, Elton John (No. 19, with $84 million), and Jay-Z and Beyonce (tied at No. 20 through marriage and business alliances, with an estimated $81 million each). </p>