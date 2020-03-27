Taylor Swift donates USD 3,000 each to those affected by coronavirus

Washington D.C.: Singer Taylor Swift is helping fans with their bills amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to People magazine, on Wednesday, the 30-year-old, donated to several fans who publicly expressed their financial struggles during the global health crisis.

Taylor found the fans via Twitter and Tumblr after they shared their struggles. Along with thousands of dollars in donations, the singer also sent well wishes and words of encouragement.

Samantha Jacobson was one of the fans, who received a $3,000 donation after writing on her Tumblr that she has "no job, no income, no way to pay my bills" after her workplace was shut down over coronavirus concerns.