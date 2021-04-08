Taylor Swift calls ex-BF Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner ‘queen of the north’ after she reacts to song allegedly about her husband

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift surprised her fans on Wednesday by dropping a brand new single titled 'Mr Perfectly Fine (From The Vault)' from her upcoming album 'Fearless' (Taylor's Version).

The upbeat track, that features both country and pop influences, has Swift singing about a former lover who moved on with a new girl and has no qualms about his prior relationship. Fans have speculated that the song is about her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, who is currently married to ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Sophie Turner.

On Twitter, Swift had revealed that the song was originally written for her 2008 album 'Fearless', but it did not make the final cut.

During the opening of 'Mr Perfectly Fine' Swift sings "Mr. perfect face. Mr. here to stay. Mr. look me in the eye and told me you would never go away." The chorus then takes a turn after discovering the would-be perfect man is not all that perfect.

The lyrics continue, "Hello, Mr. perfectly fine. How's your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you. I've been Miss misery since your goodbye. And you're Mr. perfectly fine."

Sharing the song on her Instagram stories, Sophie wrote, “It’s not NOT a bop.”

Hours later, Swift shared Turner's story and wrote, “Forever bending the knee for the [crown emoji] of the north,” referring to her character Sansa Stark on ‘GoT’.