Taylor Swift birthday special: From Love Story to Look What Tou Made Me Do, five millennial favourites

New Delhi: Singer Taylor Swift with over 200 awards registered to her name is the favorite singer of many millennials.

The 'Love Story' singer started singing professionally at the age of 14 and made people fall in love with her voice and 'fearless'-ness.

As Swift turned 30 on Friday, here are some of the major hits from her career that are sure to give a dose of nostalgia.

1. Love Story

First in line has to be every Taylor Swift fan's top 'Love Story' from her album of the same name. The song re-created the Rome-Juliet drama but ended on a happy note.

2. Teardrops on My Guitar

While 'Love Story' is a song of happy endings, 'Teardrops on My Guitar' is an ideal track depicting the feelings of unrequited love.

3. You Belong With Me

'You Belong With Me' is the teenage love story all millennials wished to happen to them. Set in a high-school theme, the video of the song gave fans two Taylor Swifts, one that all loved and the other that all envied but still loved.

4. White Horse

'White Horse' is the perfect move-on song that has been in the playlist of the young generation, especially females right after their separation from a loved one.

5. Look What You Made Me Do

After all the love and attachments, Swift taught millennials the perfect way of seeking revenge and turned into a new Taylor in the song 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

With over 600 international nominations registered under her name, the singer has won seven grammy awards in her 16 year-long career.