Taylor Swift announces re-recorded version of 'Fearless' album with 6 never before released songs

Pop singer Taylor Swift, who lost the rights to her music catalogue in 2019, on Thursday announced that she is all set to release her first re-recorded album - 'Fearless: Taylor’s Version.'

The album will have 26 tracks, including six never-before-released songs that were written by her between the ages of 13 and 16. Her First single 'Love Story' from the re-recorded version of her 2008 album will be out Thursday at midnight, Taylor revealed on Good Morning America.

In an emotional social media post, the Grammy-winning singer said, "Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth. It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the fairytale ending she'd been shown in the movies. I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of fearless is done and will be with you soon. It's called fearless (Taylor's version) and it includes 26 songs."