Taylor Swift announces re-recorded version of 'Fearless' album with 6 never before released songs

Pop singer Taylor Swift, who lost the rights to her music catalogue in 2019, on Thursday announced that she is all set to release her first re-recorded album - 'Fearless: Taylor’s Version.'
The album will have 26 tracks, including six never-before-released songs that were written by her between the ages of 13 and 16. Her First single 'Love Story' from the re-recorded version of her 2008 album will be out Thursday at midnight, Taylor revealed on Good Morning America.
In an emotional social media post, the Grammy-winning singer said, "Fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth. It was the diary of the adventures and explorations of a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the fairytale ending she'd been shown in the movies. I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of fearless is done and will be with you soon. It's called fearless (Taylor's version) and it includes 26 songs."
"I've spoken a lot about why I'm remaking my first six albums, But the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully illuminate where I’m coming from. Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work," she added.
"For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the ‘Fearless’ album. Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don’t want too many breakup songs, don’t want too many down tempo songs, can’t fit that many songs on a physical CD)
"Those reasons seem unnecessary now. I’ve decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my ‘Fearless’ album. That’s why I’ve chosen to include 6 never before released songs on my version of this album, written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18. These were the ones it killed me to leave behind," she continued.
For those unversed, Swift had promised to re-record her all her six albums after her feud with music manager Scooter Braun and label Big Machine Records.
Ithica Holdings purchased Big Machine Records and the masters to Swift's first six albums are owned by Braun -- a deal the singer-songwriter had called "my worst-case scenario."