Tatiana Maslany denies being cast as 'She-Hulk'

Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany says the reports of her being cast as She-Hulk are not true.

Last month, it was reported that Maslany, popular for her starring role in the sci-fi thriller series "Orphan Black", will portray She-Hulk in an upcoming series for a streaming platform.

In an interview published in the Canadian newspaper Regina-Post Leader, the actress denied all such reports, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"That actually isn't a real thing and it's like a press release that's gotten out of hand," Maslany said.

She added: "I've been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it's not actually a thing, unfortunately."

Maslany is best known for starring in the TV series "Orphan Black" from 2013 to 2017. Recently, she appeared in "Perry Mason", an origin story of the famed attorney played by Matthew Rhys.