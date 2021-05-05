Tallulah Willis, daughter to Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, announces engagement

Tallulah Willis - daughter to actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, has announced that she is engaged to Dillon Buss.

The 27-year-old star, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she accepted a marriage proposal from boyfriend Dillon Buss.

In her post, Willis shared a handful of photos of Buss on his knee proposing outdoors before a few snaps of the two sweetly embracing and sharing a smooch.

"With absolute most certainty," read the caption.