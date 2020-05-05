Taika Waititi to direct new 'Star Wars' film along with '1917' scriptwriter Krysty Wilson Cairns

Washington D.C.: May the fourth be with you! On the occasion of the 'Star Wars Day', here comes good news for all the saga lovers.

New Zealand based filmmaker Taika Waititi whose credits of movies include 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Jojo Rabbit' is set to direct and co-write a new 'Star Wars' movie for theatrical release.

Meanwhile, the '1917' screenwriter, Krysty Wilson-Cairns will be joining the filmmaker for the script making.

However, no release date has been set for the upcoming untitled project, cited The Hollywood Reporter.