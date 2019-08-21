Sylvester Stallone starrer 'Rambo: Last Blood' teaser will make you nostalgic

Washington D.C.: The 'Rocky' legend Sylvester Stallone unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Rambo: Last Blood' on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old actor shared the teaser and captioned it as, "BRAND NEW TEASER !! I am re-posting this FULL frame! IT GETS BETTER THE 2ND TIME.. "... They started it, I will end it!" Rambo said. Coming September 20." The intense clip opens with a flashback to the first film in the franchise that depicts Stallone soaked in blood.